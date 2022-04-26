Left Menu

Bad Bunny to play Marvel hero El Muerto for Sony Pictures

Rapper Bad Bunny has been roped in by Sony Pictures to essay the role of Marvel hero El Muerto and will be headlining a standalone movie. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:22 IST
Bad Bunny to play Marvel hero El Muerto for Sony Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Bad Bunny has been roped in by Sony Pictures to essay the role of Marvel hero El Muerto and will be headlining a standalone movie. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film. According to Variety, ''El Muerto'' is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Bad Bunny's casting was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas.

''To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting,” the rapper said, adding that he grew up a fan of wrestling.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask.In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022