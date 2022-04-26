Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch returns for 'riot' in multiverse 'Dr Strange'

This, fans say, allows for other Marvel comic book characters to make cameo appearances, just like in last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film. "It's just a riot, it's the usual mixture of pathos and humour and some issues that are relatable to all of us, and some extraordinary things," Cumberbatch told Reuters at fan event in London on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:58 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch returns for 'riot' in multiverse 'Dr Strange'

Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his superhero role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", in the hotly-anticipated sequel which has fans guessing which Marvel characters might make surprise appearances.

The movie, which begins its global cinema rollout on May 4, sees Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange travelling into the multiverse, allowing for different versions of himself. This, fans say, allows for other Marvel comic book characters to make cameo appearances, just like in last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film.

"It's just a riot, it's the usual mixture of pathos and humour and some issues that are relatable to all of us, and some extraordinary things," Cumberbatch told Reuters at fan event in London on Tuesday. "The fact the character is a gateway to a lot of other characters in quite a crowded film, but also to the epic nature to what the multiverse brings to storylines means it really does deserve to be seen on a big screen."

The film also stars Benedict Wong as Strange's trusted friend Wong and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, a role she played in several Marvel movies as well as series "WandaVision". "We are creating new opportunities, opening up the Multiverse for I think the rest of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) which is very exciting to me and I have no idea where our stories lead ever, and so I am curious to see where we go from here," she said.

Xochitl Gomez debuts as America Chavez, a character who is gay in the comic books. The Hollywood Reporter said last week the movie had been banned in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal. Various outlets have since quoted an AFP report citing an official saying Saudi Arabia had asked Disney to cut "LGBTQ references" from the movie but that it had not been banned. The Saudi government communication office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about reports of a ban, Cumberbatch said: "(It's) A sort of expected disappointment, I guess... It just makes it all the more important I guess that we have this inclusion of diversity in our cast."

"However, I would love to get to the point where this isn’t a topic of conversation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022