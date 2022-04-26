Left Menu

Aamna Sharif to headline new web show 'Aadha Ishq'

Actor Aamna Sharif is all set to come up with a new web show titled 'Aadha Ishq'.

Updated: 26-04-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:50 IST
Actor Aamna Sharif is all set to come up with a new web show titled 'Aadha Ishq'. Directed by Nandita Mehra and produced by 24 Frames Media, the romantic drama is set against the picturesque backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar and Mussoorie, and captures a turbulent love story rife with major twists and turns.

The show also sheds light on modern-day romance and complicated human relationships. Excited about the project, Aamna said, "Aadha Ishq deals with the repercussions of entangled relationships, and to portray the trials and tribulations that my character Roma goes through in the show, was a challenging task. However, essaying an emotionally inclined character has been a learning experience of a lifetime for me. I'm excited for the audience to see this unusually thought-provoking tale of love, pepped up with drama and beautiful locations. Looking forward to the show."

'Aadha Ishq', which also features Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta, Kunal Roy Kapur and Suchitra Pillai in key roles, will premiere exclusively on Voot in May.(ANI)

