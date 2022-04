Malayalam film producer Vijay Babu booked for rape, revealing survivor's identity

Well-known Malayalam producer-actor Vijay Babu has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor's identity through a Facebook live session.

Babu, who is reportedly absconding since the police charged him with rape following the woman's complaint, appeared in a Facebook live session and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim. As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offense, another case was also slapped on him.

''A rape case was registered against him first. As he disclosed the victim's identity, another case was also filed. It seems that he is out of the station and absconding now,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, complained to the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor in the past one and half months. ''He behaved like my savior for my personal and professional problems but under the guise of sexually exploiting me,'' the female actor alleged in the FB post.

She further alleged that his modus operandi was trapping her with the role of a ''savior cum friend cum lover'' and thereafter intoxicating and sexually abusing her several times in the past one and half months.

Besides rape and physical assault, he was also forced to consume alcohol and the 'happy pill,' a drug.

She expressed fear over discussing the assault and exploitation to others because of his clout in the film industry.

''I got to know that there are several other women who have been subjected to this trap by Vijay Babu. He has recorded a nude video of mine and threatened me with its consequences and also threatened my life,'' the victim alleged.

However, Babu, in a Facebook live on Tuesday, denied the charges but admitted that he knew the female actor for the past five years.

Besides denying the charges, the producer also said he would file a defamation suit against the complainant for tarnishing his image. He mentioned the name of the survivor several times during the FB live saying that he was doing it deliberately as she was not the victim and he was the real victim in the case.

