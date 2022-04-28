Left Menu

'Avatar 2' gets official title, debuts first footage at CinemaCon 2022, details inside

'Avatar' fans rejoice! After years of delays, the official title of filmmaker James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel has been revealed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:42 IST
'Avatar 2' gets official title, debuts first footage at CinemaCon 2022, details inside
Title of Avatar 2 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Avatar' fans rejoice! After years of delays, the official title of filmmaker James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel has been revealed. The upcoming installment's first footage also debuted during Disney's CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The first 'Avatar' sequel is titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the first teaser trailer will drop alongside 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in theaters when the Marvel movie debuts on May 6. Footage from the upcoming science-fiction film was also screened at the event, and reportedly, viewers were provided with 3D glasses to take the experience a notch higher.

According to Deadline, the first footage showed different regions of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was also the setting of the original film. The footage also had shots of the Na'vi interacting with aquatic mammals like whales. Here is Disney's synopsis of the film: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed again by Cameron, the second 'Avatar' is set over a decade after the first movie. The cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. The first 'Avatar' film, which came out in 2009, remains one of the top-grossing movies of all time.

But if you are a little fuzzy on the details of the Oscar-winning film, then there's a piece of good news! Disney will be re-releasing 'Avatar' in theaters on September 23 ahead of the sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water', which will release on December 16. 'Avatar 3' will be releasing on December 20, 2024, 'Avatar 4' on December 18, 2026, and 'Avatar 5' on December 22, 2028. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022