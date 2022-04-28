Left Menu

Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of 'Ram Setu', take a look

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday disclosed the first glimpse of his Diwali flick 'Ram Setu', one of the most awaited films of the year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:47 IST
Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of 'Ram Setu', take a look
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Satya Dev (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday disclosed the first glimpse of his Diwali flick 'Ram Setu', one of the most awaited films of the year. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 54-year-old actor shared a post featuring himself with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. He captioned the post, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022.

In the picture, Akshay could be spotted sporting a salt and pepper look, holding a fire-torch in his hand, while Jacqueline and Satya Dev could be spotted standing beside them gazing at a similar point. The entire glimpse looks extremely intense, as the base background of the picture gives a mysteriously historical vibe. This action-adventure drama is a story of an archaeologist who races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary 'Ram-Setu'. It will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Apart from Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022