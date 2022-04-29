James Corden to exit 'Late Late Show' after one more season

James Corden is all set to exit 'The Late Late Show on CBS in 2023. The Comedian signed a one-year renewal contract, which will come to an end by the summer of 2023. The 43-year-old star has been the host of this late-night talk show for the past seven years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," said CBS president and CEO George Cheeks in a statement. "From 'Crosswalk the Musical' to the legendary 'Carpool Karaoke,' and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly re-imagined many elements of the late-night format. ... We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

Corden was most popular in the U.S. as the co-maker of the BBC's Gavin and Stacey and for his job in the film adaptation of Into the Woods before he assumed control over the 12:35 a.m. show from Craig Ferguson. He presented signature portions including "Carpool Karaoke," "Drop the Mic" and "Crosswalk Musical" -- the initial two of which generated their own independent series on Apple and TBS. He has also facilitated the Grammy and Tony grants and CBS contest shows The World's Best. Corden is an accomplice (alongside Late Show EP Ben Winston) in the creation organization Fulwell 73.

Corden is the fourth host of The Late Show, following Tom Snyder, Craig Kilborn and Ferguson. Just Ferguson (nine years) has held the work longer. (ANI)

