Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said on Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from September 17 to October 3 - Germany's national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honour of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been cancelled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

