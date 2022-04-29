Left Menu

Katrina Kaif posts throwback photo in oversized jacket

Katrina's fascination with oversized apparel is nothing new, as everyone knows, and her recent photo, which she shared on Friday, is simply so beautiful and cute, winning everyone's heart out there.

29-04-2022
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Katrina's fascination with oversized apparel is nothing new, as everyone knows, and her recent photo, which she shared on Friday, is simply so beautiful and cute, winning everyone's heart out there. The 'Bang Bang' actor dropped this lovely picture on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing an enormous denim jacket with a beautiful background, captioned 'Doing oversized even back then'.

The comment section was overflowed with heart emoticons, including her husband Vicky Kaushal and actor Karisma Kapoor while Shweta Bacchan even commented 'Adorable' Katrina does look sweet and adorable in the photo, and her followers are enthralled by it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she's filming Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, as well as Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, in which she co-stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She's also set to act alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

