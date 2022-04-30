Left Menu

Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 'Drishyam 2'

Actor Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the cast of Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2, which features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.In an Instagram post, Tabu shared the news of casting of Khanna, best known for films Dil Chahta Hai, Hungama, Race and Mom.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 09:42 IST
Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 'Drishyam 2'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the cast of Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer ''Drishyam 2'', which features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

In an Instagram post, Tabu shared the news of casting of Khanna, best known for films ''Dil Chahta Hai'', ''Hungama'', ''Race'' and ''Mom''. ''Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna #TrulyTalented,'' she wrote. Details about his role are currently under wraps.

The first part of the crime-thriller, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-led Malayalam-language movie ''Drishyam''.

Headlined by Devgn, the Hindi adaptation chronicled the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident with their older daughter The sequel, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will see Devgn reprise his role of Vijay Salgoankar. Tabu, who started filming for the movie earlier this week, will return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. ''Drishyam 2'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022