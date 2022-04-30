Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:14 IST
Release dates for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and 'The Marvels' swapped
'The Marvels' and 'Ant-Man 3' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The release dates for the upcoming Marvel Studios production films 'The Marvels' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' were swapped by Disney on Friday. According to Deadline, 'Ant-Man 3' was earlier scheduled to come out on July 28, 2023, instead, it will now release on February 17 and 'The Marvels', which is a sequel to 'Captain Marvel', has been moved from February to July.

This shuffling of release dates is likely to raise eyebrows among hardcore observers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it suggests that the 2023 feature projects might not be as closely linked as previous MCU movies. The third 'Ant-Man' film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton, will see Paton Reed returning at the helm.

Meanwhile, Nia DaCosta has directed 'The Marvels', which stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, as per Deadline. (ANI)

