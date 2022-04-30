Sweet Magnolias Season 3 could be announced in May 2022

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is an anticipated Netflix series. Unfortunately, Netflix still hasn't yet renewed the drama for the third season. But we cannot rule out the possibility of a new season. Case in point, Season 2 was released two months back in February 2022 and has been among Netflix's top shows in the U.S. since it dropped.

It will be absurd to expect the official announcement of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 so early. Streamers usually take several months before they decide on a show's fate. If we follow the previous patterns, then we can expect the announcement of a third season in May.

Like the first two installments, Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has also left the story unfinished, which has paved a way for Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

Sweet magnolias Season 2 ends with Cal losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Now it will be interesting to see what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future? How will Maddie react and respond after knowing her secrets about Cal?

Sweet Magnolias is based on the same name novel by Sherryl Woods. The series follows three South Carolina women who have been best friends since childhood. The three recently divorced Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), attorney Helen (Heather Headley) and Chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) become friends and try to do something new in the town. Every week, they get together to share drinks and discuss the latest developments in their love lives, families and careers.

The trio teamed up to open up a wellness spa in their town. And in season 2, they help each other recall Serenity's no-good mayor. The women are all at major turning points, too, and in a potential third season, they will likely lean on each other more than ever to navigate new hurdles.

While chatting with Parade, on Sweet Magnolias Season 2, Joanna Garcia hinted at the possibilities of Sweet Magnolias Season 3. She opined Season 2 will end on a few cliffhangers for a potential third season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sheryl stated, "In a potential third season, it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

She also added: " If we have an opportunity to go forward [with season 3], there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Call is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill."

However, without the renewal, Netflix Life already speculated the potential third season could launch in Q1 2023. As we predicted, if Sweet Magnolias season 3 gets official in May then there's a possibility for the series to land in the first half of 2023. However, we should wait until the official announcement arrives.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix Romantic series.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7 is officially under production! Cast names revealed!