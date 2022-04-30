Outlander Season 7 is officially under production! Cast names revealed!

Outlander Season 7 will be the end of the series. The epic time-traveling fantasy show is officially under production. Here's everything latest we know about the finale of the series.

A 16-episode seventh season of Starz's historical drama, Outlander was renewed in March 2021. Outlander Season 6 aired on March 6, 2022. The sixth season of the series has been shortened due to the pandemic; however, Starz announced an extended season seven.

Back in 2021, while confirming the epic time-traveling fantasy show, Starz told: "We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season."

Outlander Season 7 production updates

Outlander Season 7 is officially in production, confirmed Starz through the series' twitter handle on April 6 2022.

The cast and crew are back at it - #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

The executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Tonight, "We just tried our best to keep everyone safe so we could continue to tell the kind of stories we wanted. Our production really did an amazing job ... We condensed season 6 and got all the good material in there. And then we're going to give you a supersized season 7, which will present its own challenges."

In April, Sam Heughan twitted Outlander season 7 with the images of the cast with the caption, "Wait!!! Is that @Outlander_STARZ season…. 7!?!?!? yazzz," he tweeted, flanked by Catriona, Sophie and Richard Rankin."

The filming for Outlander Season 7 will commence in Scotland's beautiful countryside.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Caitríona Balfe spoke about the show's future and hinted that Outlander Season 7 could be the end of the series.

"We will have hit the almost 10-year mark by the end of that, which feels like a nice kind of time frame, but we don't know. Those decisions are far above my pay grade."

It is perhaps no surprise that Balfe may be looking to the end of Outlander. After her role in Belfast got her a Golden Globe nomination and critical acclaim, she may have the momentum to transition into a career in films – something that being tied to a TV show, no matter how popular, might stop her from doing.

However, she hasn't completely closed the door on the show. "I think as long as the scripts remain good and we still have new things to explore, I think that that's always good."

What will Outlander season 7 be about?

The plot of Outlander Season 7 will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone."As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

"Of course, it's always a disappointment if you don't get to where you were planning to go," she said on The Outlander Podcast. "But we knew that we would be able to take the material we had planned for those back episodes and put them into the new season."

Toni continued: "Boy, they're going to be something in the top of that new season which we're already working on right now. We're deep into season 7 the writing, and we're revisiting this right now during the podcast, so it's kind of a treat to go back and see it."

"An Echo in the Bone" focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains lot of twists and turns along the way. Fans could also see a time travel again and more detail on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William. This also means that we'll get to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry).

David Berry spoke to Hello! and confirmed that he is returning to Outlander Season 7. "Yes, Lord John will be in future episodes," the actor said.

"I can tell you that wherever John goes, William is close in his heart – as well as close in the heart of Jamie. I'm sure that whether he's there in person or not he is someone who will probably be discussed and will appear in the storyline going forward."

Who are in the cast of Outlander Season 7?

Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin will return definitely. David Berry confirmed his return, too. Jamie's two now-grown-up sons, Lord John and William Ransom might also be seen.

What could be Outlander Season 7 release date?

According to Deadline, Outlander Season 7 could be released on late 2022 or early 2023. Considering that season 6 premiered in March 2022, that's genuinely huge news.

