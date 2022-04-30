Blake Lively to make directorial debut with 'Seconds' adaptation

Hollywood actor Blake Lively is all set to debut as a director with an adaptation of the graphic novel 'Seconds', by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley. According to EW, the upcoming project will also represent a reunion of sorts, as the movie's script was written by Edgar Wright, who previously directed 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World', the 2010 big-screen adaptation of O'Malley's graphic novel series.

Last year Lively helmed the music video for Taylor Swift's 'I Bet You Think About Me', which received an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for Video of the Year. Author O'Malley is best known for his Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, which was first introduced in August 2004.

A 2010 film adaptation co-written and directed by Wright saw Michael Cera in the title role, leading a cast of future all-stars including Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

