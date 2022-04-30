Left Menu

Paul McCartney duets with John Lennon on stage return with 'Got Back' tour

'Beatles' legend Paul McCartney returned to the stage for the first time in two years with his 'Got Back' tour where the 79-year-old rock legend enthralled his fans at the Spokane Arena in Washington.

Updated: 30-04-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:33 IST
'Beatles' legend Paul McCartney returned to the stage for the first time in two years with his 'Got Back' tour where the 79-year-old rock legend enthralled his fans at the Spokane Arena in Washington. On Thursday evening, the legendary singer offered a huge surprise to his fans in the arena when he dueted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles' classic 'I've Got a Feeling.' The footage from Peter Jackson's 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary was presented on a big screen while McCartney sang the Lennon classic.

As per reports from Variety, such video duets have become a common sight at recent concerts, although they're usually used in events like guest raps and moments like Elton John and Dua Lipa's recent duet on 'Cold Heart.' However, this creative use of the tactic is a new peak. McCartney recalls Jackson texting him, "We can extract John's voice, and he can sing with you," to which he replied, "Oh, yeah!" McCartney also paid tribute to the late George Harrison, with a ukulele that Harrison had given him to play his classic 'Something.'

McCartney's 'Got Back' tour is the Beatles frontman's first one since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago. "Well, we said we'd come back, and we got back," the singer told his audience at the Spokane Arena. "And believe me, we're really happy to be back. I'm gonna take a moment for myself to drink it all in," added the rock veteran.

Slated to be performing next in the cities of Seattle, Oakland and California, McCartney is set to run his 'Got Back' tour until June. (ANI)

