Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted together at Eid party amid break up reports

Seems like all is well between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the two were spotted together at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Tuesday night, days after their break up reports surfaced on the internet.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 08:23 IST
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted together at Eid party amid break up reports
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seems like all is well between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the two were spotted together at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Tuesday night, days after their break up reports surfaced on the internet. They posed separately for the shutterbugs upon their arrival but went inside the venue together after seeing each other. A big Smile was clearly visible on Kiara and Sidharth's faces.

This is for the first time that Sidharth and Kiara have attended any event together ever since the news circulated in the media about their separation, leaving their fans elated. "My cuties," a social media user commented."Forever together," another one wrote.

Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022