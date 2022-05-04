Money Heist Korean remake releasing in June! Netflix revealed teaser trailer

Fans of 'Money Heist' will be happy to learn that the upcoming Korean remake of the Spanish series is finally landing on Netflix. Recently, the streamer officially announced the release date on its social media handles along with a teaser trailer with the caption, "The public will watch the greatest show on Earth live."

''Get ready for a bold new vision of the ultimate heist. 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' premieres June 24,'' Netflix tweeted.

The first six episodes (Part 1)of 'Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area' will drop on Netflix on June 24.

The teaser shows YooJi-tae as 'The Professor' contemplating a selection of masks, before zeroing on the traditional Korean Hahoe mask.

In a teaser, a man's voice is heard saying "A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero.

Of all the money heists we'll pull off the biggest one yet. The public will watch the greatest show on Earth live. And they will root for us."

Actor Yoo Ji Tae will play the infamous role of the Professor. He is joined by some famous actors including Jeon Jong Seo (as Tokyo), Lee Won Jong (Moscow), and Kim Yunjin (Woo Jin), Kim Ji Hun (Denver), Jang Yoon Ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun Woo (Rio), Kim Ji Hoon (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu Ho (Oslo). Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will follow a similar storyline as the Spanish original.

Part one of Money Heist Korea is directed by Kim Hong Sun and collaboratively made by BH Entertainment and Content Zium.

Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series ''My Holo Love'' and tvN series ''Psychopath Diary'', have penned the show.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on June 24, 2022. All the seasons of the Spanish series, Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) are now available to watch worldwide on Netflix.

