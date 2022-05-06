Left Menu

Dark: Is Netflix planning for a spinoff or reboot of the time-traveling show?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 13:07 IST
Dark follows characters from the fictional German town of Winden as they pursue the truth. Image Credit: Netflix
The German science-fiction thriller 'Dark' ran successfully for three seasons, and now fans are waiting for Dark Season 4. Nowadays television series from different countries are getting popular with the global audience, especially after Covid 19 hits the world. OTT platforms like Netflix aired several dramas from numerous nations, and many of them got massive success after their release.

Among all, Dark is one of the popular series, which has been critically acclaimed for its tone, visuals, acting, casting, musical score, and the ambition and complexity of its narrative. Dark was first released in 2017, and it became a smashing hit for Netflix. The first season was full of mysteries and twists in the plot. The series was renewed for Season 2 very quickly and launched in 2019, while the third and final season was released on June 27, 2020.

Though Dark Season 3 is said to be the final season but enthusiasts believe there could be Dark Season 4 because the story of a parallel world can be extended.

The creator, Baranbo Odar, said on Instagram that he envisioned the series as a three-season run from the beginning. Netflix respects the creator's vision and may decide to conclude the series with a fourth season.

So, will there be Dark Season 4 anytime soon? It may be that we'll see some sort of spin-off or a reboot in the future if the creator and Netflix plan to revisit the world of Dark. Reboots have been a popular trend these days.

Dark follows characters from the fictional German town of Winden as they pursue the truth. They follow connections between four estranged families to unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy that spans several generations. The series explores the existential implications of time and its effect on human nature.

The series features an ensemble cast including Louis Hofmann, Julika Jenkins, Andreas Pietschmann, MajaSchöne, Lisa Vicari, Lisa Kreuzer, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Mark Waschke, and Oliver Masucci.

If a reboot or spinoff of the German series Dark is ever announced, we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

