Thane Lok Adalat settles 3.07 lakh cases in 2025: Official

The Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Thane settled 3,07,255 cases and awarded compensation of Rs 754.85 crore in 2025, said an official on Thursday.

A Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute resolution system for a fast and inexpensive settlement of disputes, both pending in courts and at a pre-litigation stage, through conciliation and compromise. Awards by Lok Adalats have the status of a civil court decree.

"To settle over Rs 754 crore in a single year proves that the Lok Adalat is no longer just an alternative; it is a cornerstone of our judicial system," said R S Pajankar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Financial and recovery matters, including bank recoveries, cheque bounce cases and motor accident claims, dominated the fiscal landscape of the settlements, he said.

"In matters like bank recovery and MACT (Motor Accident Claims Tribunal), time is of the essence. By facilitating Rs 117 crore for accident victims and nearly Rs 166 crore for the banking sector, we are ensuring that capital and relief circulate back into the economy and society without the traditional years-long wait," he said.

"Volume is just as important as value. When we clear 1.2 lakh revenue matters or thousands of utility disputes, we are removing thousands of minor stressors from the lives of citizens. Every settled bill or revenue entry is one less person standing in a court corridor," Pajankar said.

Among the 3,07,255 cases, 282 marital disputes were also settled amicably last year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)