Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court seeing permission to travel abroad

A Delhi court Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea moved by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking suspension of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against her and permitting her to travel abroad.

The ED issued the LOC against her last year concerning a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Fernandez sought the court's permission to travel abroad for 15 days, stating that she was required to attend events in Abu Dhabi, UAE, France, and Nepal.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh sought a response from the ED and listed the matter for May 18, 2022, for further hearing.

In her application, Fernandez claimed that the ED has seized her Passport without citing any reason.

“The applicant being a renowned film actress has been invited for events, press conferences, rehearsals, and participation in the event. That the Applicant prays for the release of her passport and seeks permission from this court to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, tentatively from May 17 to 22 as IIFA is organizing 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards in Abu Dhabi, UAE,” her application said.

It further said that she has also been invited to Cannes Film Festival in France from May 17 to 28 and another show in Nepal from May 27 to 28.

“Grave prejudice will be caused to the applicant if her permission to travel abroad is denied,” the application said.

It said that she has always joined the investigation before the ED and was willing to abide by any conditions the court imposes.

Fernandez is a Sri Lankan National and is living in India since 2009.

The ED had stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

The agency had earlier filed a charge sheet before a court under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and named Chandrashekar, his wife, and six others in it.

It had alleged that Chandrashekar had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. Chandrashekar is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case.PTI UK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)