'Tremors' star Fred Ward passes away at 79

Veteran star, best known for his role in 'Tremors' and 'Henry and June', is no more. As per Variety, Ward died on May 8. He was 79.

No cause or place of death was disclosed. Ward most recently appeared in the second season of HBO's 'True Detective' as Eddie Velcoro, the retired cop father of Colin Farrell's Det. Ray Velcoro. Among his other prominent roles were parts in 'Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,' 'Miami Blues' and 'Short Cuts.'

Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward. (ANI)

