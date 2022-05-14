Left Menu

'Tremors' star Fred Ward passes away at 79

Veteran star, best known for his role in 'Tremors' and 'Henry and June', is no more.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:23 IST
Late actor Fred Ward (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran star, best known for his role in 'Tremors' and 'Henry and June', is no more. As per Variety, Ward died on May 8. He was 79.

No cause or place of death was disclosed. Ward most recently appeared in the second season of HBO's 'True Detective' as Eddie Velcoro, the retired cop father of Colin Farrell's Det. Ray Velcoro. Among his other prominent roles were parts in 'Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,' 'Miami Blues' and 'Short Cuts.'

Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

