Left Menu

Honduras arrests accused drug cartel leader sought by U.S. for extradition

On May 10, former Honduran Police Chief Juan Carlos "El Tigre" Bonilla was extradited to the United States where he faces drug-related charges. Bonilla was police chief between 2012 and 2013. Honduras has so far extradited at least 30 of its citizens to the United States for charges related to drug trafficking.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 03:22 IST
Honduras arrests accused drug cartel leader sought by U.S. for extradition

Honduran authorities arrested accused cartel leader Herlinda Bobadilla on Sunday, following an extradition request for her and her sons by the United States.

Police arrested Bobadilla after an "intense confrontation," during which her son Tito Montes Bobadilla was killed, according to a tweet by National Police Commissioner Gustavo Sanchez Velasquez. Three other people were also arrested, Sanchez said without naming them. Police did not provide further details of the incident. The United States has accused Bobadilla of being a leader of the powerful Montes drug-trafficking organization, which it says receives cocaine in the Central American country from South America ultimately destined for the United States.

Earlier this month, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information leading to her arrest, or for the arrest of either of her sons Tito Montes Bobadilla and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla, who remains on the run. Another of Bobadilla's sons, Noe Montes Bobadilla, was arrested in 2017 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 37 years in prison for drug trafficking.

In April, Honduras extradited former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States on drug and weapons charges, to which he has pled not guilty. On May 10, former Honduran Police Chief Juan Carlos "El Tigre" Bonilla was extradited to the United States where he faces drug-related charges. Bonilla was police chief between 2012 and 2013.

Honduras has so far extradited at least 30 of its citizens to the United States for charges related to drug trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022