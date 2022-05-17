Left Menu

AerCap keeps legacy Boeing order, sees strong demand for 737 Max jets

The world's top aircraft lessor AerCap said it had decided to stick to an order for up to 68 Boeing 737 MAX jets placed by General Electric's GECAS leasing arm, even though it had the right to cancel it after acquiring GECAS.

"In light of the favourable macro supply demand dynamics, the recovery in demand that we see in particular for the 737 MAX family and the attractive terms that we were able to agree with Boeing, I am pleased that we will not exercise our cancellation rights," AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly told an analyst call.

Kelly, who threw his weight behind Boeing last week as other executives criticised the planemaker over a spate of delays and certification problems, said rental demand for the new Boeing 737 Max 8 was on a par with Airbus rival A320neo jet.

