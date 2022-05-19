Left Menu

Lord Shiva exists in each and every particle in Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi row

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that 'Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi'.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 11:28 IST
Lord Shiva exists in each and every particle in Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi row
Actor Kangana Ranaut in Kashi Vishwanath Dham. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that 'Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi'. Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film which also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role will hit theatres on May 20.

Kangana visited Kashi Viswanath Temple to seek blessings for her movie and also performed a special Ganga Arti. Kangana Ranaut said, "Just like there is Shri Krishna everywhere in Mathura and Lord Shri Ram everywhere in Ayodhya, similarly Lord Shiva exists everywhere."

"Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure, he exists in each and every particle of Kashi", added the actor raising the 'Har Har Mahadev' slogan. Her statement comes after the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the wazu khana area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, without restricting the rights of Muslims to offer namaz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022