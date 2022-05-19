Aggretsuko Season 5 storylines, cast & other latest updates!

The Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko has run successfully for four seasons. The series received positive reviews and was praised worldwide. After the release of season 4, fans are expecting to see the next installment, as the fourth season end on some cliffhangers. Unfortunately, Aggretsuko Season 5 is not confirmed yet.

However, the creators have already hinted that there will be Aggretsuko Season 5. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4, which says "Retsuko will return."

The release date for Aggretsuko Season 5

If we look at the pattern of the previous seasons, Season 5 should have been renewed within April 2022. But it has not happened yet, and it looks like the makers will take some more time. As a result, we cannot expect a December 2022 release date for Aggretsuko Season 5 like the fourth one.

As the production schedules and release dates of the previous seasons were constantly shifted due to pandemic, it's tough to predict a release date based on their past records. However, it is safe to assume that the fifth season will come somewhere around the beginning of 2023.

Aggretsuko, The story so far

Aggretsuko is the first cartoon series shown in 2018 by Netflix. Aggretsuko is also called by its original Japanese title Aggressive Retsuko. The anime series is based on an eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio.

Aggretsuko revolves around an anthropomorphic red panda of 25 years named Retsuko. He works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. He does his work tirelessly and tries to maintain balance with his pushy superiors and co-workers. Haida is a co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

Though the plot for Aggretsuko Season 5 is still unclear, it seems Retsuko is likely to be back in the office with his monotonous work, and the red panda will be abandoning her life by taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. He will try to be happy with his normal life.

In the latest season, Retsuko breaks into Haida's office with the help of Hyodo, Fenneko, Kabae, Ton, and Ton's wife to steal accounting data from a USB drive. After Haida realizes his relationship with Retsuko has worsened, he confronts Tadano about his relationship with Retsuko, but Tadano calmly shows him there is nothing more than friendship.

On the same night, Ton brings Haida to Retsuko's karaoke booth. She attempts to convince him to stop manipulating the accounting data. Haida disagrees and tells that no one deserves to do something too dirty to prove his capability.

The very next day, Haida suggests to Himuro that they should stop, as several employees are aware of their actions, but when Himuro dismisses him affirming he is disposable, he finally stands up for himself and confronts him through an arm-wrestling match affirming that, while disposable, this time he is his enemy.

Retsuko helps Haida defeat Himuro with a death metal growl that manifests as a laser beam, causing both to be shot through a window and land on scaffolding. Himuro and Haida quit the company, while the original president, Ton, and Kabae return. However, Haida is more confident about himself, and, when he joins Retsuko for a date, he finally can see Tadano in admiration.

The cast in Aggretsuko Season 5

According to the cliffhangers, the characters, Retsuko, Haida, and Fenneko will be in the fifth season. Erica Mendez will return to voice-over Retsuko. Besides her, the other returning voiceover artists include Ben Diskin (Haida), Katelyn Gault (Fenneko), and G. K. Bowes (Gori, director of Retsuko's company).

The co-workers of Restuko, Tsunoda (voiced by G. K. Bowes), Komiya (Todd Haberkorn), Tsubone (Debra Cardona), and Kabae (Misty Lee) may also return.

Aggretsuko Season 5 is yet to be renewed. We will post new updates as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

