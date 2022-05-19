Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 to unveil the mystery of Takemichi’s vision!

The Japanese manga, Tokyo Revengers has entered the final arc, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Since the manga is approaching the final moments of the battle between Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang, the upcoming chapters are highly anticipated.

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is the upcoming installment which will be released on Tuesday, without any break.

The final struggle between the Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang is on. In the latest chapter, Sanzu takes care of both Mitsuya and Chifuyu. They all are lying unconscious on the ground. Takemichi felt panicked.

After successfully defeating Pachin, Mikey started walking on the battlefield. Takemichi accidentally touches the train tracks and sees an illusion: all the members of Tokyo Manji are dead. The "unsub" is none other than Sanju.

But based on the previous chapter's storyline, it could be that Sanju is ready to kill anyone who dares to "betray" Mikey. Then why Takemichi is seeing such an illusion? Does Sanju know about Mikey's dark instincts? Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 might disclose the mystery of Takemichi's vision.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Raw Scans are expected to release around two days before the release.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

