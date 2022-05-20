Is Midnight Gospel Season 2 happening? (Plus more details)

The anime series Midnight Gospel, which tells the story of spacecaster Clancy Gilroy, became quite popular with anime lovers. The first season ended on cliffhangers, making fans hopeful of The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

Netflix is yet to renew the series for the second season, but the response so far is tremendously positive. Midnight Gospel came out on April 20, 2020, and introduced us to a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who owns an unlicensed multiverse simulator. He lives in an alternate dimension known as Chromatic Ribbon. Clancy travels through bizarre worlds on the brink of disaster, interviewing some of their residents for his spacecast.

The adult animated streaming television series was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. Looking forward to Midnight Gospel Season 2, the co-creator Duncan Trussell said to Deadline, "To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea—and now, it's living on Netflix forever."

He added, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There are so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

Midnight Gospel has enough materials for Season 2 and more. Netflix ordered eight episodes from the recorded hundreds of podcast episodes, which premiered on April 20.

The first season concluded with the police catching Clancy for his activities. When a police officer fired his gun on Clancy's pet Charlotte, it absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly wrapped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him. Boarding the bus, he manages to escape.

If The Midnight Gospel Season 2 happens, it is likely to show more about birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, etc. It will reportedly take fans on a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey. Almost all voiceover artists from Season 2 could return.

While talking about the release of Midnight Gospel Season 2, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down many Netflix productions over the past two years. We must take that into consideration when speculating the release date. If Netflix's The Midnight Gospel Season 2 gets approval this year, it could be released in 2023.

