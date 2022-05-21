Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik, Kiara for ending 'Bollywood's dry spell' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The audience's amazing response to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has impressed Kangana Ranaut.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 20:34 IST
Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik, Kiara for ending 'Bollywood's dry spell' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The audience's amazing response to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has impressed Kangana Ranaut. Taking to Instagram, Kangana congratulated the whole team for ending "Bollywood's dry spell at Hindi box office."

"Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office..Congratulations to entire team of the film @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani." Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has collected Rs 14.11 crore on its first day. On the other hand, Kangana's 'Dhaakad' witnessed a low start at the box office. While the final trade figures for 'Dhaakad' aren't out yet, initial estimates have indicated a disappointing opening for the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022