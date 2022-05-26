World Economic Forum reverts to January for 2023 Davos meeting
The World Economic Forum said on Thursday it will revert to January for its 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
After a hiatus of more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual gathering was held in the spring for the first time in its history this year and attracted a mix of global political and business leaders.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 15-20 in 2023, provided that there are no problems as a result of COVID or other issues, a WEF official told Reuters.
