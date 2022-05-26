Left Menu

World Economic Forum reverts to January for 2023 Davos meeting

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:50 IST
The World Economic Forum said on Thursday it will revert to January for its 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

After a hiatus of more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual gathering was held in the spring for the first time in its history this year and attracted a mix of global political and business leaders.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 15-20 in 2023, provided that there are no problems as a result of COVID or other issues, a WEF official told Reuters.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

