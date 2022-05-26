Shadow and Bone Season 2 filming almost done (Plus Netflix to announce something in June)

The filming for Netflix's adaption of Leigh Bardugo's fantasy novel series, Shadow and Bone is almost complete. We can expect to see the eight new episodes in late 2022 or early 2023. Netflix revealed the cast list and the storyline of Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 info

To recap, Netflix launched the first season of the series on April 23, 2021. It looks like Netflix's decision to renew the series was driven by the first season's strong viewership numbers. The show was watched by more than 55 million households in its first 28 days. No wonder they renewed the show for another season in June 2021.

Filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 commenced in January and is set to end in May 2022. The show reportedly has a budget of between $3,000,000 and $4,999,999 per episode. Eric Heisserer will continue as the showrunner for season 2.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast: Who joined the series

Several cast members have been confirmed to be returning for Shadow and Bone Season 2. They are Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/the Darkling, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsov, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Julian Kostov as Fedyor.

Additionally, Netflix has confirmed several new cast for Shadow and Bone Season 2, including, Patrick Gibsonas as Nikolai Lantsov, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.

Recently, Redanian Intelligence noted, Keir Charles and young stage actor Tijan Sarr has joined Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast to portray Colonel Raevsky and Shay respectively.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 release: What could be the possible date?

As of now, nothing has been officially announced about its release date but we can still assume a possible date. The production started in January and is continuing through May. After this, the post-production work could take another six months. So we can expect the series to come at the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 plot: What to expect

The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

The story for Shadow and Bone Season 2 will continue from the end of the first season. Lastly, the series concluded with Orphan mapmaker, AlinaStarkov discovering that she is a Grisha, a magic user with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

As the Six of Crow's storyline progresses, we'll learn more about Kaz and his crew's experiences. The Darkling is alive, stronger than ever, and hell-bent on vengeance.

As filming for Season 2 is close to conclusion, Netflix has teased some Shadow and Bone news that may arrive at its Geeked Week that will span from June 6 to June 10. Hopefully, there will be a teaser or something meaty.

We will definitely keep updating you on Shadow and Bone Season 2. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Netflix series and movies!

