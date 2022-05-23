Derry Girls Season 4 (or spinoff) is not happening now, says the creator

The Channel 4 teen comedy-drama Derry Girls ended with Season 3 with a one-hour special bonus episode during the Good Friday Agreement referendum. Fans are disappointed that there will be no Derry Girls Season 4. However, there has been a lot of buzz about a potential spinoff of the series.

While speaking at a press screening for the bonus episode, writer Lisa McGee earlier said that she and the director Michael Lennox were thinking of creating a Derry Girls spinoff. However, while following up on that statement about the Derry Girls spinoff, Lisa McGee recently told Digital Spy that she has no intention of any spinoff for now.

"I wouldn't do a spin-off now, and I have no plans to do a spin-off," she said. "I have all this stuff that's been put to one side because I wanted to finish Derry Girls properly, and put all my focus on that and do it justice, but those things have to sort of move up the queue, so I wouldn't be able to make another for a while even if I wanted to.

"But I always thought, just for my own amusement. There's something in Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary, and there's something in Jenny Joyce and her little sidekick Aisling," she then teased.

Likewise, Siobhan McSweeney who plays Sister Michael is also not interested to come back in the spinoff. She said, she'd agree "only if it was set in the Maldives."

In April 2022, Lisa McGee hinted to Radio Times magazine that the Derry Girls story is "complete."

"You never know what will happen in 10 years' time, but as a writer, you just know when it's complete. I'll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them," she said.

Moreover, in another interview ahead of Derry Girls Season 3 finale, she said currently, they don't have any plan for Derry Girls Season 4 or a movie.

"We haven't actually talked about it. We were just so knackered [by the end of season 3]. Mike [director Michael Lennox] and I just started sort of sending each other ideas to amuse ourselves, ideas about things, but I think because of what happened with COVID, all our things just got put on hold for the whole time.

"I mean, I love this world and I'd love to [return to it] at some point, you know, but it's just finding the right thing," she said.

She added: "I definitely think [there's a potential for a spin-off about] the mums and those maybe older characters... There's so many like, generations and stuff on it. But no, basically we haven't really thought."

As of now, a spinoff, or Derry Girls Season 4 is not on the cards. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on comedy series.

Also Read: Euphoria Season 3 release date, cast, plot & recent status