"Spectacular is the word": Power Couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan raising the glam game

Power Couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stole the spotlight, raising the glam game at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:15 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to the Instagram handle of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, she posted some glimpses of the couple's attire and thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for the night. "A night to remember...[?]Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word...[?] she captioned the post.

Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor could be seen adorning a stunning silver-metallic midi dress, featuring a sleek belt tied around her torso. She opted for a minimal glam look. Her embellished box clutch complimented the entire look. On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo making a sheer fashion statment. The super-stylish power couple arrived at the star-studded night together walking hand-in-hand.

Giving justice to the 'Black and bling' theme of the party, the couple looked stunning and gave major couple fashion goals. Karan's birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

