GoodFellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his role as the hustler turned mob snitch Henry Hill in famed director Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas, has died.

27-05-2022
Actor Ray Liotta (Photo Credit: Liotta Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his role as the hustler turned mob snitch Henry Hill in famed director Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas, has died. Liotta, 67, leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liotta also was memorable as Ray Sinclair, the violent ex-convict husband of Melanie Griffith's character, in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild and as cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama Shades of Blue. Lorraine Bracco, who was a co-actor in GoodFellas, paid tribute to him.

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray," she wrote on Twitter. "I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favourite movie is GoodFellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same ... Ray Liotta." Raymond Allen Liotta was born in the city of Newark on December 18, 1954. He was adopted from an orphanage when he was six months old.

Later in life, he won an Emmy in 2005 for his guest turn on the NBC drama ER. (ANI)

