Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 9: Will Kaguya & Miyuki finally confess their feelings for each other?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 11:22 IST
Kaguya wanted to confess her love so badly but she is stuck into whether she must confess or not. Image Credit: Facebook / Kaguya-sama
  • Japan

The popular anime "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3: Ultra Romantic" (Japanese name: Kaguya-SamawaKokurasetai Season 3: Tensai-tachi no RenaiZunousen) is on air now.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, 4 June 2022 in Japan. All the latest episodes of the anime will be available on TOKYO MX, MBS, TeNY, ABEMA, and AT-X. Viewers can also watch the previous and latest episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation with English subtitles. Currently, the first season is available on Netflix.

Previously we saw students preparing for the Annual Cultural Festival of Shuchin Academy. Almost all the slogans are written by Miko Iino. Ishigami showed no objection to the content as his crush Koyasu was happy with the writings. Ishigame is trying his best to impress Tsubame.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8 showcases Miyuki Shirogane wants to visit his sister Kei's school festival to get some ideas for his own school festival, but Kei doesn't allow her brother to enter the school with his school uniform. However, her brother showed the dress which he is going to wear tonight in the school program.

Kei wants to show off her brother in front of her friends. Besides, at the festival, it is decided that if anyone wants to confess their love, this will be the right time and place and they will live happily ever after.

Miyuki and Kaguya are both in love with each other but are too proud to say it. They also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess.

Kaguya wanted to confess her love so badly but she is stuck on whether she must confess or not. Moreover, she kept in mind the rule that "Whoever confesses first loses", although Kaguya supported Ishigami's love for his senior. Finally, Miyuki admits that if Kaguya doesn't confess, then he will go ahead.

The story Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 9 will take an interesting turn. Are they really going to confess each other's love? Who will be the first to admit it? We have to wait for the release.

