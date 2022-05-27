Demon Slayer Season 3: Recent status & everything we know so far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime series in recent years that received critical acclaim, numerous awards and became one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is official now, and it will showcase the Swordsmith Village arc. Season 3 is under production now. The big announcement came just moments after Demon Slayer aired its emotional finale for season two, and now we have a poster teasing fans about what's all to come.

In the shared poster, the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 has ended. It's showcasing two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title, "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaSwordsmith Village Arc!"

The anime is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by KoyoharuGotouge.

The base story follows a kind-hearted boy called TanjiroKamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. He fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

The second season ends on a few cliffhangers and hinted viewers that they are coming with Demon Slayer Season 3.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will cover around 25 or more chapters of the manga, similar to the length of the Entertainment District Arc. Love HashiraMitsuriKanroji and Mist HashiraMuichiroTokito will be two of the primary new characters in the third installment. Tanjiro will meet them during travel.

This new season will continue TanjiroKamado's story through the "Swordsmith Village" arc, which covers Chapters 100-127 in the manga. Although the April released trailer hinted a little bit of the Love and Mist Hashira but it mostly serves as a recap of what's gone earlier.

Although the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is far away from the release, and while there are no clues about who are returning or joining the cast, still we could expect the majority of the cast and the voice artists from previous seasons will return. The two major additions will be Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, who were both first introduced in episode 21 of Season 1.

There is no announced release date yet for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, but we can expect Demon Slayer season 3 to release in 2023. Demon Slayer is now available to watch on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.