Ayesha Takia revisits 'Teenage years', shares 'Mega-throwback' pictures

Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia shared a series of throwback pictures of her teenage years, marking her early days in the entertainment industry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:22 IST
Ayesha Takia (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia shared a series of throwback pictures of her teenage years, marking her early days in the entertainment industry. On Monday, Ayesha Takia trips down her memory lane and dropped a sequence of pictures on her Instagram story. Moving further to her IG story, she shared a picture when she was 18-years-old when bagged her first Bollywood film,' Taarzan: The Wonder Car' opposite Vatsal Sheth and Ajay Devgn.

From her childhood picture collection to her early days in the entertainment industry, amongst the collection of pictures Ayesha shared from her teenage days, was one rare picture of her on the sets of Falguni Pathak's hit music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye'. Actor Ayesha Takia marked her Bollywood debut in 2004, opposite Vatsal Sheth starrer 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'.

The 36-year-old actor was last seen in her 2011 film 'Mod'. (ANI)

