Left Menu

KK's soulful voice gave many memorable songs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, and described him as one of the most versatile singers whose soulful voice gave many memorable songs.Krishnakumar died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after performing at a live concert.Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 11:51 IST
KK's soulful voice gave many memorable songs: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath and described him as one of the most versatile singers whose soulful voice gave many memorable songs.

Krishnakumar died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after performing at a live concert.

''Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. ''Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world,'' he said in Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''The voice of versatility, of love, of yearning and longing, of melodious compositions, all in one is gone.'' ''A huge part of the music as we know is gone. Goodbye #KK! Heartfelt condolences to the family and all the fans'' he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022