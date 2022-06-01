KK's soulful voice gave many memorable songs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath and described him as one of the most versatile singers whose soulful voice gave many memorable songs.

Krishnakumar died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after performing at a live concert.

''Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. ''Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world,'' he said in Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''The voice of versatility, of love, of yearning and longing, of melodious compositions, all in one is gone.'' ''A huge part of the music as we know is gone. Goodbye #KK! Heartfelt condolences to the family and all the fans'' he also said.

