Akshay Kumar credits PM Modi's contribution in expanding Indian film industry global outreach

Actor Akshay Kumar, whose period drama 'Prithviraj' is set to hit theatres soon, has said that Indian cinema is now going big in the international arena and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution towards this. The actor said he missed out on attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France after testing positive for COVID-19.

Walking the red carpet on the opening day of the global festival in France as part of the Indian contingent would have been a special moment for him, the superstar said, pointing out that was for the first time he had received an invite for Cannes. "I couldn't go. That was the first time in my life that I got an invitation to go to Cannes. Mujhe kisi ne nahi bulaya (No one invited me earlier)," the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor said in an exclusive interview to ANI.

"It might be possible that I have not done such films that can go to Cannes. Nahi bulaya nahi bulaya isme sharam ki kya baat hai (I was not invited earlier and there is nothing to be ashamed of)," he said. When asked about the the Indian film industry arriving at the global scene, Akshay lauded the Prime Minister's leadership and said things have been changing for India.

"...I am sure and all thanks to our Prime Minister who has taken us so big in such a huge way internationally. Things are changing for our country," he added. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the Indian delegation at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet last month. The theme for this year's pavilion was 'India the Content Hub of the World' which showcased Indian cinema across the linguistic, cultural and regional diversities of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also penned a message expressing his immense pride in India's presence at Cannes and said that India truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world. He highlighted that the Government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector.

India was named as the official 'Country of Honour' at the Marche' Du Film, which was organized alongside the Cannes Film Festival, in France. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, 'Prithviraj' is based on the life story of 12th century king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It also stars Manushi Chillar in the role of Queen Sanyogita, Chauhah's Sanyogita. (ANI)

