Brett Gelman to headline Showtime, Channel 4's comedy show 'Entitled'

Actor Brett Gelman will be playing the lead role in a comedy series, titled ''Entitled''.

The eight-episode show comes from UK-based Channel 4 and is co-produced by Showtime in the US, in association with All3Media International, a press release stated.

Gelman, best known for featuring in shows such as ''Stranger Things'' and ''Fleabag'', will play Gabe, an American widower who must get to know his British wife’s estranged family in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside.

Matt Morgan has created the series and he will also executive produce alongside Gelman as well as Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures.

''I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers. I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world,'' Gelman said.

The actor currently stars in the fourth season of Netflix hit series ''Stranger Things''. He has also featured in movies such as ''Without Remorse'' and ''Jobs''.

