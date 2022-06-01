Three die in septic tank in Haryana's Nuh

Three people, including an eight-year-old boy, died in a septic tank in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bichhor village in Punhana block on Tuesday, they said.

After the boy fell into the tank accidentally while playing near it, the boy's father and one other person went into it to save him. All three of them died in the incident, police said.

According to villagers, a 20-feet deep septic tank was built outside the house of Dinu, a resident of Bichhore.

The tank was covered with a stone. On Tuesday, Dinu's eight-year-old grandson Aarij was playing near that tank. He fell into the tank when the cover broke as he mounted on it, police said.

Hearing the sound of the fall, Siraju (30) -- father of Aarij -- and Salamu (35), brother of Siraju, went into the tank. When no one came out, the family members raised an alarm. All the three suffocated to death, police said.

However, the family did not lodge any complaint with the police about the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Punhana) Shamsher Singh said, ''The shocking incident happened but the family and villagers did not inform the police. They buried the bodies as they claim it was an unfortunate incident but we are looking into the matter''.

