Apple renewed 'Slow Horses' for Season 3 and Season 4

Apple renewed 'Slow Horses' for two more seasons. The show will now be streamed all the way through Season 4 on the platform. According to Variety, the series is based on Mick Herron's spy novel series 'Slough House.' Season 1 was based on 'Slow Horses,' the first book in the novel series. It debuted in April on Apple. Season 2 of the show is based on the novel 'Dead Lions,' and is set to premiere later in 2022. The books 'Real Tigers' and 'Spook Street' will be the inspiration for the next two seasons.

'Slow Horses' is billed as a darkly comedic espionage film about a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who work in MI5's dumping ground section, dubbed 'Slow House' unfavourably. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the bright but irascible head of the spies who land up in Slough House as a result of their career-ending blunders while blundering about the espionage world's smoke and mirrors. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce are among the ensemble cast members, as reported by Variety.

When one of Lamb's spies is kidnapped, his discredited spies band together to foil a rogue agent. Season 4 begins with a bombing that explodes personal secrets, shaking Slough House's already shaky foundations. See-Saw Films produced the series for Apple, and Will Smith adapted it for television. Executive producers for the show include Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost. The third season will be directed by Saul Metzstein. (ANI)

