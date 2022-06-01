Singer KK's demise irreparable loss to music world: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tributes to popular singer KK, saying his untimely demise is an ''irreparable loss'' to the music world. The 53-year-old singer died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after performing in a concert. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has mesmerized people with his mellifluous voice and attractive presentation. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the music world, Chouhan said.

He was an excellent artist and his loss will never be fulfilled, Chouhan added.

The singer, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening, officials said.

KK was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm, they said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected ''cardiac arrest'' to be the cause of the death.

