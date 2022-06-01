Home Minister Shah watches special screening of 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday watched Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' at a special screening here.

He watched the film, which depicts the heroism of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan, at a movie hall in the central Delhi along with his family members, several central ministers, top officials of the Union Home Ministry and other guests.

Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw watched the special show.

'Samrat Prithviraj' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

The film is scheduled to release on Friday.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi chillar were also present during the screening.

Later speaking to the audience, Shah said India has been fighting against external invasions for centuries. Prithviraj fought for the sovereignty of the country and for the protection of India’s culture, the home minister said, adding those who espouse for women rights must watch this film. He also asserted that an era of cultural resurrection started after 2014 when the BJP came to power.

