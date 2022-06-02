Left Menu

Mortal remains of KK brought to his residence in Mumbai

Mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2022 10:51 IST
Mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The last rites of the singer, who passed away on Tuesday night, will be performed in Mumbai today.

KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old and is survived by his wife and children. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her last respects to the singer. The state government accorded him a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron' which gave most school kids friendship goals. His voice struck a connection with listeners that left them wanting for more and such was the emotional connect that even today, these songs are played in school and office farewells. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday.

Tributes poured in at KK from Bollywood celebrities on social media. "Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK (sic)," Salman Khan tweeted. "WE WILL MISS YOU, KK," Katrina Kaif shared a picture of the singer on Instagram stories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

