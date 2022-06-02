Left Menu

Alvida, KK: Amul honours singer KK with new topical

He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.The official Twitter account of Amul posted the black and white topical on its page on Thursday.It features two animated sketches of the singer performing for the audiences, accompanied with the words, Yaaron...yaad aayenge yeh pal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:31 IST
Alvida, KK: Amul honours singer KK with new topical
  • Country:
  • India

Amul India on Thursday released a new topical that paid tribute to renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The official Twitter account of Amul posted the black and white topical on its page on Thursday.

It features two animated sketches of the singer performing for the audiences, accompanied with the words, ''Yaaron...yaad aayenge yeh pal. Alvida, KK 1968-2022.'' The caption on the post read, ''Tribute to popular playback singer...'' The singer's last rites were performed today at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium in the presence of family members and close friends from the music fraternity.

KK was known for his unforgettable tracks like ''Tadap Tadap'', ''Beete Lamhein'', ''Aankhon Mein Teri'', ''It's The Time To Disco'' and non-film songs such as ''Pal'' and ''Yaaron''.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022