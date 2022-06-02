'Our Flag Means Death' renewed at HBO Max for Season 2

'Our Flag Means Death' has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The pirate comedy from creator-showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer and star Taika Waititi are returning for a second season.

Jenkins said in a statement, "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet". "Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible," he added.

The well-received comedy has been hailed for its depiction of queer storylines in particular. The first season was partially inspired by Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century would-be pirate (Rhys Darby). "After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge," said the official description.

"Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas, they found love. Now they have to survive it." There is no information yet on how many episodes will be in the upcoming season or when it will premiere.

Season one also featured Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones, in addition to Darby and Waititi, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Next up for Waititi is 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which he co-wrote, directed, and co-stars in and will be released in theatres on July 8. (ANI)

