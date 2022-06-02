Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies in Gurugram hospital

Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital following a battle with colon cancer. He was 73.

Sopori is survived by his wife and two sons Sorabh and Abhay, who also plays santoor.

''He was diagnosed with colon cancer last year in June. We admitted him to Fortis, Gurugram, three weeks back for immunotherapy treatment. It didn't work for him and his health deteriorated,'' his son Abhay told PTI. The last rites will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Friday.

Sopori received multiple awards through his career, including the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award, Sopori learnt western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani music from his father and grandfather.

