Motor mechanic held on charges of raping minor in Gurugram

A motor mechanic has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl over time and impregnating her, police here said on Thursday. An FIR was registered at Women Police Station, Sector 51 and the accused, 21, was arrested and produced in a city court on Thursday, they said. According to the police, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday late evening by a woman, who belongs to Madhya Pradesh, alleging that a man from Wazirabad village area here repeatedly raped her daughter promising to marry her. The girl’s father runs a tea stall and the family lives in a rented accommodation. “My daughter works as a domestic help in a house. I got a call from her employer, a woman, who expressed doubt that my daughter may be pregnant. I took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed her over four months pregnant,” the woman said in her complaint, according to police. “We were shocked. My daughter told me that a man who came to our tea stall was raping her on pretext of marriage. I then moved to police with my daughter,” she said. Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 51 Women Police Station, and the accused was nabbed, police said. The accused identified as Irshad, is a native of Uttar Pradesh and is a motor mechanic, they said.

“The accused is being produced in a city court and the victim is undergoing a treatment,” said Suman Sura, SHO Women Police Station, Sector 51.

