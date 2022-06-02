Left Menu

KK was real artiste, cared only about singing not networking: Farah Khan

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:36 IST
KK was real artiste, cared only about singing not networking: Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Thursday remembered playback singer KK as a ''real'' artiste who believed in ''quietly'' doing his work.

The 53-year-old singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night shortly after a performance at a concert, leaving the industry and his fans in a state of shock.

Among the singer's popular tracks, KK had sung several chartbusters for Farah's films, including ''Aankhon Mein Teri'' from ''Om Shanti Om'', ''Gori Gori'' from ''Main Hoon Na'' and ''India wale'' from her last directorial, ''Happy New Year'' in 2014.

The filmmaker recalled how she met KK for the first time during the making of her 2004 release ''Main Hoon Na''.

''He sang 'Chale Jaise Hawayein' and a couple of other small bits... Of course in 'Om Shanti Om', during 'Ajab Si Ajab Si', we unanimously said this song only KK could sing. He used to sing high notes so well. He was such a lovely guy, totally 'unfilmy' and he belonged to his own world,'' the filmmaker told reporters.

She was speaking at a special event of the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards in Abu Dhabi. Farah, who will be hosting the IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday, said the last time she met KK, he had asked her to make a film so that he could sing for her again. ''He was a real artiste. All he cared about was his singing. He wasn't networking, he wasn't trying to get that second song from you. He would come quietly and do his job. The last time I met was for one of the TV shows and he said, 'Make a film quickly so that I can sing,''' she added. Farah said the award ceremony will honour KK and other artistes that the industry lost this year.

''I am sure there is an In Memoriam on the June 4, also because so many people have left us,'' she added. The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and TourismAbu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022