Left Menu

One can't make other person feel bad in the name of jokes: Farah Khan on hosting award shows

Remember how one joke made by comedian Chris Rock about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss condition at the 94th Academy Awards caused an altercation between the two men?

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-06-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 11:10 IST
One can't make other person feel bad in the name of jokes: Farah Khan on hosting award shows
Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Remember how one joke made by comedian Chris Rock about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss condition at the 94th Academy Awards caused an altercation between the two men? The particular incident triggered heated debate on insult comedy.

And now Farah Khan, who is one of the hosts for IIFA Rocks, shared her views about what boundaries should exist within comedy -- especially while hosting an award show. "It's important to tread a fine line between joking with someone and humiliating someone. We have to draw that line. I am in this industry for 30 years now, everyone knows my sense of humour and I can go a little extra..But I can't make the other person feel bad," Farah told ANI during IIFA 2022 press conference in the UAE.

IIFA Rocks, which will be hosted by Farah and Aparshakti Khurana, is scheduled to take place on Friday, with performances from Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur. The grand finale -- IIFA Awards -- will take place on June 4. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the main night. The gala will also see performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022